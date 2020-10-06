PPP approaches IHC to become party in case against Cynthia D. Ritchie

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2020) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday approached Islamabad High Court seeking directives to become party in the case against US blogger Cynthia Ritchie.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition and issued a notice to PPP leader Chaudhry Iftikhar and sought a reply.

PPP in its application asked the court to order deportation of US citizen and blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie because stay in Pakistan without a visa was not allowed under the laws.

They said that they were aggrieved with the stay of Cynthia D.

Ritchie with Pakistan. The party also submitted that she hit facts about the case while the ministry of interior itself had admitted that the visas issued to Cynthia in 2018 and 2019 were in violation of the policy.

Cynthia, the PPP said, applied for an extension in her stay under the work visa category but her previous extension was in violation of the policy. It said that the supporting documents qualifying as legal requirements for issuance of extension under the business visa category were not met because she had applied for extension in her visa to stay in Pakistan under the work visa category.