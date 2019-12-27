UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Arranges Quran Khawani, Fateha On Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

Quran khawani and Fateha offered for the soul of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), at Chuhan House here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Quran khawani and Fateha offered for the soul of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), at Chuhan House here on Friday.

The Quran khawani and Fateha were also arranged at the residences of PPP leaders Abid Gul Mahar, Fayaz Zhana and Advocate Rizwana Memon.

Addressing the gathering, the PPP leaders paid a glowing tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

