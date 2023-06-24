Open Menu

PPP Asks All Parties To Sit Together For Economy, Polls Date

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 07:20 PM

PPP asks all parties to sit together for economy, polls date

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab Secretary Information Shehzad Saeed Cheema has said that all political parties should sit together for signing a charter of economy and a single date for the general election.

Addressing a press conference held at the PPP secretariat here on Saturday, he said that charter of economy was need of the hour and former president Asif Ali Zardari had already invited for dialogue all parties for reaching consensus on charter of economy.

He thanked Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for allocating a reasonable amount for the flood affectees of Sindh.

He said the PPP had presented suggestions for the next elections and urged all parties to sit together for reaching any conclusion regarding elections as the PPP never ran away from elections. He said that the PPP would contest from all seats of Lahore.

