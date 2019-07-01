PPP asks CEC to take notice of section 144 in tribal areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has complained to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) about the imposition of section 144 in tribal districts hampering free and fair elections scheduled for July 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has complained to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) about the imposition of section 144 in tribal districts hampering free and fair elections scheduled for July 20.

In a letter addressed to the CEC on Monday the Secretary General PPP Farhatullah Babar said, "Access to voters through public meetings by candidates and their parties' leaders is of paramount importance to present to the people alternate political narratives that can change their lives".

It urged the executive authorities be directed to "refrain from imposing section 144 or banning entry" to outsiders in the tribal areas, the letter further said.