UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Asks Election Commission Of Pakistan To Hold Polls In Ghtki On Schedule

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:56 PM

PPP asks Election Commission of Pakistan to hold polls in Ghtki on schedule

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians has said that the Election Commission of Pakistan should announce that free, fair and transparent elections will be held on schedule i.e.on 18 July for NA 205Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Senator Farhatullah Babar wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner in which it is stated that the clarification of ECP is necessary so to quell all the rumors about postponement of the said elections

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians has said that the Election Commission of Pakistan should announce that free, fair and transparent elections will be held on schedule i.e.

on 18 July for NA 205Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Senator Farhatullah Babar wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner in which it is stated that the clarification of ECP is necessary so to quell all the rumors about postponement of the said elections.This morning the constitution petition against PPPP's candidate Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar was dismissed and he is contesting NA-205 Gothki election.PPPP expressed hope that the elections will be held as per schedule and rights of people will be protected and they will be allowed to decide who will represent them best.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party July All Best NA-205

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

31 minutes ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

1 hour ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

1 hour ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

2 hours ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.