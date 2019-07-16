PPP asks Election Commission of Pakistan to hold polls in Ghtki on schedule

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians has said that the Election Commission of Pakistan should announce that free, fair and transparent elections will be held on schedule i.e.on 18 July for NA 205Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Senator Farhatullah Babar wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner in which it is stated that the clarification of ECP is necessary so to quell all the rumors about postponement of the said elections

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians has said that the Election Commission of Pakistan should announce that free, fair and transparent elections will be held on schedule i.e.

on 18 July for NA 205Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Senator Farhatullah Babar wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner in which it is stated that the clarification of ECP is necessary so to quell all the rumors about postponement of the said elections.This morning the constitution petition against PPPP's candidate Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar was dismissed and he is contesting NA-205 Gothki election.PPPP expressed hope that the elections will be held as per schedule and rights of people will be protected and they will be allowed to decide who will represent them best.