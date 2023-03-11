PPP asks its candidates to submit their nomination papers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab has directed the party candidates to submit their nomination papers from Sunday (March 12) to Tuesday (March 14), for the upcoming elections.

In a seven-point direction paper, issued here on Saturday, the candidates were directed to seek help of a legal expert during preparation of the nomination papers.

They were asked to keep their verified vote number slip, computerised CNICs and tax number with them during filing of their papers.

The proposer and the seconder of the candidate should be from the same constituency from where he would contest elections. The candidates have been asked to fill in the nomination papers carefully and ensure the filing of the papers of alternative candidate also.