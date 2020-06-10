UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Asks Speaker NA To Issue Production Order Of Khurhseed Shah

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:31 PM

PPP asks Speaker NA to issue production order of Khurhseed Shah

Pakistan Peoples Party member National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Wednesday asked the Speaker National Assembly to issue production order of Syed Khursheed Shah for the current session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party member National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Wednesday asked the Speaker National Assembly to issue production order of Syed Khursheed Shah for the current session.

On a point of order, he said, "I request the Speaker National Assembly to issue the production orders of the detained member of National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah to enable him to attend the important business of the house."He also asked the government to take steps to deal with the locust which was badly affecting crops in the Sindh province.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Business Syed Khursheed Shah Pakistan Peoples Party Government

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 1,126 new coronavirus recoveries

18 minutes ago

Oman announces 689 new COVID-19 cases

18 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank expects recovery of economic acti ..

33 minutes ago

Etihad Engineering expands operations as airlines ..

48 minutes ago

TRA: Microsoft addresses security gaps in Windows ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.