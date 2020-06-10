PPP asks Speaker NA to issue production order of Khurhseed Shah

Pakistan Peoples Party member National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Wednesday asked the Speaker National Assembly to issue production order of Syed Khursheed Shah for the current session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party member National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Wednesday asked the Speaker National Assembly to issue production order of Syed Khursheed Shah for the current session.

On a point of order, he said, "I request the Speaker National Assembly to issue the production orders of the detained member of National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah to enable him to attend the important business of the house."He also asked the government to take steps to deal with the locust which was badly affecting crops in the Sindh province.