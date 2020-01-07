PPP avoided pressing amendments in bills due to regional situation: Senior Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) Syed Naveed Qamar

UrduPoint.com
Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:57 PM

Senior Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) Syed Naveed Qamar Tuesday said that his party has not pressed the amendments in the bills allowing extension in tenures of services chiefs due to regional situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) Syed Naveed Qamar Tuesday said that his party has not pressed the amendments in the bills allowing extension in tenures of services chiefs due to regional situation.

On point of order, he said, "We have proposed some amendments in the bill in the committee and in the office of speaker house, but it has been decided not to press the amendments keeping in views the present regional situation and to give the message of unity".

He said today a delegation had also visited to meet the leadership of the PPP for their support for the bill. He said opposition parties had also been consulted on the decision taken by the PPP.

Before tabling of the bills, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khan Khattak made a request the PPP to withdraw their amendments in the bill.

Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the National Assembly, member of PTI gathered around the PM and shook hands with him.

During the passage of the bill, opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif was not present in the house due to his presence aboard.

Co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari were also not present in the house. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal were also not present in the house.

Religious party members, including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl(JUI-F), Jamaat-i-Islami and representatives from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) walked out from the proceeding of the house as they were not allowed by the chair to speak over the bill.

