PPP award ticket for by-polls for NA-221 to Ameer Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has awarded the party ticket for by-elections NA-221 Tharparker-I to Ameer Ali Shah Jillani son of former MNA Pir Noor Mohammad Shah Jillani.

The Polling is scheduled on February 21, said a press release issues here by the party secretariat.