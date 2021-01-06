UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Award Ticket For By-polls For NA-221 To Ameer Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 10:17 PM

PPP award ticket for by-polls for NA-221 to Ameer Shah

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has awarded the party ticket for by-elections NA-221 Tharparker-I to Ameer Ali Shah Jillani son of former MNA Pir Noor Mohammad Shah Jillani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has awarded the party ticket for by-elections NA-221 Tharparker-I to Ameer Ali Shah Jillani son of former MNA Pir Noor Mohammad Shah Jillani.

The Polling is scheduled on February 21, said a press release issues here by the party secretariat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peoples Party February Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-221

Recent Stories

Foreign medical graduates stage protest

4 minutes ago

Iqbal urges people to cooperate with MCP for keepi ..

4 minutes ago

NYSE to delist 3 Chinese telecom firms in new reve ..

4 minutes ago

EU Commission Authorizes Moderna Coronavirus Vacci ..

4 minutes ago

55 more patients tested COVID-19 positive across d ..

15 minutes ago

UK says Hong Kong arrests 'grievous attack' on rig ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.