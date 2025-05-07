Open Menu

PPP Azad Kashmir Leader Condemns Indian Bombing On Unarmed Civilians

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 10:03 PM

PPP Azad Kashmir leader condemns Indian bombing on unarmed civilians

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Azad Kashmir Central Vice President Rashid islam Butt has strongly condemned India’s bombing on unarmed civilians, describing it as a “blatant violation of human rights.”

Talking to the media here Wednesday, Butt said the Pakistani nation is alert and aware of the threats posed by its enemies.

“We are a living nation. If India commits any aggression or conspiracy, the entire nation is ready to respond alongside our armed forces,” he said.

He called on PPP workers and officials across Azad Kashmir to be prepared for any emergency situation.

Our party members must be ready to fully support the people and the army. Political leaders must be united and alert to face challenges, he added.

