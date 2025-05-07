PPP Azad Kashmir Leader Condemns Indian Bombing On Unarmed Civilians
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 10:03 PM
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Azad Kashmir Central Vice President Rashid Islam Butt has strongly condemned India’s bombing on unarmed civilians, describing it as a “blatant violation of human rights”
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Azad Kashmir Central Vice President Rashid islam Butt has strongly condemned India’s bombing on unarmed civilians, describing it as a “blatant violation of human rights.”
Talking to the media here Wednesday, Butt said the Pakistani nation is alert and aware of the threats posed by its enemies.
“We are a living nation. If India commits any aggression or conspiracy, the entire nation is ready to respond alongside our armed forces,” he said.
He called on PPP workers and officials across Azad Kashmir to be prepared for any emergency situation.
Our party members must be ready to fully support the people and the army. Political leaders must be united and alert to face challenges, he added.
Recent Stories
CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islamabad’s development
IHC grants time to MCI to construct market for cart vendors
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches Student Life ..
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets on UK's Minist ..
Murree rally shows solidarity with Pak Army
Law makers slam India for cowardly attacks on Pakistan
PPP Azad Kashmir leader condemns Indian bombing on unarmed civilians
Punjab hospitals put on high alert
Indian aggression violates Pakistan’s sovereignty, jeopardizes regional peace: ..
IRS Regional Dialogue 2025 concludes with unwavering national solidarity amidst ..
KMC organizes rally in solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces
Balochistan declares May as 'Drug-Free Month'; CM orders daily crackdown on drug ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islamabad’s development11 minutes ago
-
IHC grants time to MCI to construct market for cart vendors7 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches Student Life Cycle Management Sys ..7 minutes ago
-
Murree rally shows solidarity with Pak Army7 minutes ago
-
Law makers slam India for cowardly attacks on Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
PPP Azad Kashmir leader condemns Indian bombing on unarmed civilians3 minutes ago
-
Punjab hospitals put on high alert3 minutes ago
-
Indian aggression violates Pakistan’s sovereignty, jeopardizes regional peace: DPM Dar3 minutes ago
-
IRS Regional Dialogue 2025 concludes with unwavering national solidarity amidst Indian aggression3 minutes ago
-
KMC organizes rally in solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan declares May as 'Drug-Free Month'; CM orders daily crackdown on drug dealers13 minutes ago
-
FESCO declares emergency to ensure uninterrupted power supply13 minutes ago