PPP Bahawalpur Celebrates Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 01:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Bahawalpur chapter has celebrated the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

President, PPP Bahawalpur, Malik Imtiaz Channar said that like other parts of the country, the 76th Independence Day was also celebrated with traditional zeal and enthusiasm in Bahawalpur.

A ceremony was held here where Pakistan National Flag was hoisted.

Mr. Channar said that people loved their country.

He said that it was PPP leadership that put the country on track for development.

He said that PPP had fully been preparing to participate in upcoming general elections.

He said that PPP would win seats in general elections with a majority.

