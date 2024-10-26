PPP Bahawalpur celebrates passage of 26th Amendment

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bahawalpur chapter has celebrated passage of 26th Amendment into the Constitution of Pakistan.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the residence of president, PPP South Punjab (Doctors Wing), Prof Dr Uzair Ahmad Qureshi, which was attended by senior leaders and activists of PPP Bahawalpur.

Addressing the ceremony, senior PPP leaders Hussain Ahmad Madni, Deputy Secretary Information PPP South Punjab Muhammad Ali Ahsan and Secretary Information PPP Bahawalpur, Malik Shah Muhammad paid rich tribute to President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for playing remarkable role in passage of 26th Amendment.