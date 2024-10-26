Open Menu

PPP Bahawalpur Celebrates Passage Of 26th Amendment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 06:50 PM

PPP Bahawalpur celebrates passage of 26th Amendment

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bahawalpur chapter has celebrated passage of 26th Amendment into the Constitution of Pakistan.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the residence of president, PPP South Punjab (Doctors Wing), Prof Dr Uzair Ahmad Qureshi, which was attended by senior leaders and activists of PPP Bahawalpur.

Addressing the ceremony, senior PPP leaders Hussain Ahmad Madni, Deputy Secretary Information PPP South Punjab Muhammad Ali Ahsan and Secretary Information PPP Bahawalpur, Malik Shah Muhammad paid rich tribute to President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for playing remarkable role in passage of 26th Amendment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Punjab Bahawalpur Muhammad Ali Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited 26th Amendment

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

7 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

10 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

19 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

19 hours ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

19 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

19 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan