PPP Bahawalpur Condemns Removal Of Banners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PPP Bahawalpur condemns removal of banners

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples’ Party’s (PPP) Candidate for NA-168, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad Madni has strongly condemned the removal of the PPP election campaign banners and posters in different areas of the city.

Talking to media persons here, he said that some elements had been removing banners and posters of the PPP election campaign which were displayed in different areas of the city.

“We have been receiving complaints that the election campaign’s banners of PPP have been removed in some areas of the city,” he said.

He said that the district management had been informed that some elements were involved in the bad practice of removing PPP banners and posters in several areas. He warned that the issue would be taken up with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) if the act of removing PPP banners was not stopped.

