PPP Bahawalpur Leader Calls On Khurshid Shah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 10:50 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bahawalpur region, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad Madni, has met with the central leader of PPP and MNA, Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah.
According to a press release issued, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad Madni who had also contested the general election from NA-168 Bahawalpur seat on the ticket of PPP had held a meeting with former Federal minister and sitting PPP MNA, Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah in Islamabad. The two discussed matters of mutual understanding.
Madni informed Shah about the problems and issues faced by the people of Bahawalpur.
He requested to raise his voice for the provision of adequate funds by the federal government for the development projects of Bahawalpur.
He told him that currently, the Bahawalpur region has been facing unemployment issue. “Federal government is requested to provide jobs to the youth of Bahawalpur at maximum level,” he said.
Shah assured him that all legitimate issues of Bahawalpur would be resolved on a priority basis. He said that PPP always struggled for the protection of the rights of the masses.
