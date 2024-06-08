Open Menu

PPP Bahawalpur Leader Pays Tributes To President Zardari

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PPP Bahawalpur leader pays tributes to President Zardari

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) President, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur Malik Imtiaz Channar has paid rich tributes to President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari for supporting political harmony.

Talking to media persons here Saturday, he said that it was President Asif Ali Zardari who always supported and promoted the idea of political harmony and brotherhood. “President Zardari brought all political parties on single platform through charter of democracy to strengthen the democracy and to put the country on track of development,” he said.

He further said that President Asif Ali Zardari played main role in construction and implementation of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) to link the Pakistan economy with international economy through road.

He said that the credit also went to President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for implementation of project of construction of homes for tens of thousands of people whose houses were washed away by flash floods in Sindh province. “Around one lakh homes have been constructed and remaining five lakhs are to be built for the people affected by flash flood in Sindh province,” he said.

