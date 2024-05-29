PPP Bahawalpur organizes study circle

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bahawalpur chapter has organized a study circle here to highlight the vision of the party founder.

According to a press release issued here, PPP Bahawalpur organized a study circle at the party office here to highlight vision of the party founder, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Addressing the study circle, PPP Bahawalpur leaders including Syed Tatheer-Ul-Hassan, Muhammad Farooq Ali Mughal, Syed Saeed-Ud-Din, Muhammad Bilal and others paid rich tributes to the PPP founder, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

They said that PPP always struggled for the smooth flourishing of democracy in the country. They said that credit went to the PPP for doing struggle for the protection of rights of downtrodden segments of the society.