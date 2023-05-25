PPP Bahawalpur pays rich tributes to martyrs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Information Secretary, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Bahawalpur division, Malik Shah Muhammad Channar has paid rich tributes to martyrs of the country and said the nation was proud of them.

He said that PPP had been observing Yaum-e-Takreem Shuhada in order to remember the martyrs of the country.

He said that all Pakistanis loved their martyrs and remembered them. He said the nation should pledge that it would form unity to get goals of progress and prosperity for the country.

Channar vowed that the entire nation stood by Pak Army to express their solidarity with our brave armed forces. He said that no one would be allowed to watch Pakistan with evil eyes.