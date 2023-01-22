UrduPoint.com

PPP Balochistan Leader Slam Dr Malik For His Statement Against Zardari

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2023 | 07:40 PM

PPP Balochistan leader slam Dr Malik for his statement against Zardari

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party former Balochistan president Haji Ali Madad Jatak said former Balochistan CM Dr Abdul Malik's statement regarding PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is just a failed attempt to increase his political stature.

"In the past, Dr Malik and his party had been raising the slogan of nationalism but did nothing for Balochistan when they were in the government," he said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Mir Jatak said that Asif Ali Zardari is a strong pillar of Pakistani politics and successfully fulfils what he says and is determined to fulfil his promises.

He said that Dr Malik uses the name of Asif Ali Zardari only to increase his political stature and his statement is the result of his confusion over the popularity of the PPP in Balochistan.

PPP leader said the nationalists have always created difficulties in the development of Balochistan and deliberately kept Balochistan backwards so that their politics would continue.

Mir Jatak further said that in the upcoming election, the party will win with a huge majority with the votes of the people.

More Stories From Pakistan

