UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Balochistan Minority Wing Chief Calls On Dr. KhatuMal Jeewan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:49 PM

PPP Balochistan Minority Wing chief calls on Dr. KhatuMal Jeewan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Minority Wing President Chaudhry Shan called on Dr. KhatuMal Jeewan, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and Prices on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Minority Wing President Chaudhry Shan called on Dr. KhatuMal Jeewan, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and prices on Thursday.

They discussed the need for further strengthening inter-provincial harmony, said a statement.

He further said that the present Sindh government has taken many steps to provide relief to the masses.

He said that the Sindh government was in close contact with Balochistan government for the welfare of the minority community.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Chief Minister Minority Pakistan Peoples Party Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives US ambassador

21 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives US ambassador

21 minutes ago

Canadian High Commissioner calls on Sindh Chief Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Briefed Daily on Coronavirus Outbreak Develo ..

2 minutes ago

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa ..

2 minutes ago

German delegation calls on Governor Punjab Chaudhr ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.