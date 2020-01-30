PPP Balochistan Minority Wing Chief Calls On Dr. KhatuMal Jeewan
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:49 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Minority Wing President Chaudhry Shan called on Dr. KhatuMal Jeewan, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and prices on Thursday.
They discussed the need for further strengthening inter-provincial harmony, said a statement.
He further said that the present Sindh government has taken many steps to provide relief to the masses.
He said that the Sindh government was in close contact with Balochistan government for the welfare of the minority community.