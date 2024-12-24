PPP Balochistan to commemorate martyrdom anniversary of BB Shaheed

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Balochistan chapter is determined to organize the commemorations of the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed-e-Jamhuriat, Benazir Bhutto at divisional level across the province.

This was decided in a meeting of the Division Presidents and General Secretaries of PPP which was chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti here Tuesday to review the preparations of martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed-e-Jamhuriat, Benazir Bhutto.

During the meeting, responsibilities were assigned for organizing the events. It was decided that events would be held across Balochistan to pay tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her martyrdom anniversary.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a great leader in the history, and her eternal struggle and sacrifices for democracy would always be remembered.

He emphasized that every ideological worker of the Pakistan People’s Party was an heir of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's vision and mission. "Party workers are our pride," he said, adding that as a grassroots worker, he would personally oversee and guide the arrangements for the martyrdom anniversary processions and ensure that the preparations were up to the mark.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti further said that each Party worker was an ambassador of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's ideals and would work to resolve the issues faced by the Party workers.

He emphasized that the Party workers should identify the issues faced by the public at the grassroots level. "To meet the expectations of the people, all party officials and workers must work among the people to alleviate their suffering and problems," he remarked.

The chief minister said that the provincial government was working to improve the service delivery system to address the issues faced by the public. "We are ensuring the correct use of available resources for the welfare of the common man, under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, continuing the mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto," he added.

He further emphasized the government's firm commitment to chart the right direction for the development of Balochistan, aiming to promote good governance and ensuring that the benefits of government actions reach the common people of Balochistan.

On this occasion, the Party's Division Presidents and General Secretaries expressed their satisfaction with the government's actions, praising the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and the provincial government's performance and departmental reforms.