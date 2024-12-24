Open Menu

PPP Balochistan To Commemorate Martyrdom Anniversary Of BB Shaheed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 06:48 PM

PPP Balochistan to commemorate martyrdom anniversary of BB Shaheed

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Balochistan chapter is determined to organize the commemorations of the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed-e-Jamhuriat, Benazir Bhutto at divisional level across the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Balochistan chapter is determined to organize the commemorations of the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed-e-Jamhuriat, Benazir Bhutto at divisional level across the province.

This was decided in a meeting of the Division Presidents and General Secretaries of PPP which was chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti here Tuesday to review the preparations of martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed-e-Jamhuriat, Benazir Bhutto.

During the meeting, responsibilities were assigned for organizing the events. It was decided that events would be held across Balochistan to pay tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her martyrdom anniversary.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a great leader in the history, and her eternal struggle and sacrifices for democracy would always be remembered.

He emphasized that every ideological worker of the Pakistan People’s Party was an heir of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's vision and mission. "Party workers are our pride," he said, adding that as a grassroots worker, he would personally oversee and guide the arrangements for the martyrdom anniversary processions and ensure that the preparations were up to the mark.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti further said that each Party worker was an ambassador of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's ideals and would work to resolve the issues faced by the Party workers.

He emphasized that the Party workers should identify the issues faced by the public at the grassroots level. "To meet the expectations of the people, all party officials and workers must work among the people to alleviate their suffering and problems," he remarked.

The chief minister said that the provincial government was working to improve the service delivery system to address the issues faced by the public. "We are ensuring the correct use of available resources for the welfare of the common man, under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, continuing the mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto," he added.

He further emphasized the government's firm commitment to chart the right direction for the development of Balochistan, aiming to promote good governance and ensuring that the benefits of government actions reach the common people of Balochistan.

On this occasion, the Party's Division Presidents and General Secretaries expressed their satisfaction with the government's actions, praising the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and the provincial government's performance and departmental reforms.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Chief Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Guide Man All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PPP Balochistan to commemorate martyrdom anniversa ..

PPP Balochistan to commemorate martyrdom anniversary of BB Shaheed

2 minutes ago
 PPP chief pays tribute to Quaid on his birth anniv ..

PPP chief pays tribute to Quaid on his birth anniversary

2 minutes ago
 Sargodha Commissioner Jahanzaib khan Awan congratu ..

Sargodha Commissioner Jahanzaib khan Awan congratulates Christmas

1 minute ago
 Four killed, one injured in road accident in AJK

Four killed, one injured in road accident in AJK

1 minute ago
 Commissioner visits Korangi, Malir areas to assess ..

Commissioner visits Korangi, Malir areas to assess people's issues

2 minutes ago
 District Vigilance Committee holds meeting

District Vigilance Committee holds meeting

2 minutes ago
DC helps elderly man get land back from grabbers

DC helps elderly man get land back from grabbers

2 minutes ago
 Minister for National Food Security and Research, ..

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain urges for ..

17 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees

17 minutes ago
 Four killed in Kandhkot road accidents

Four killed in Kandhkot road accidents

17 minutes ago
 The University of Sialkot (USKT) inked MoU with Si ..

The University of Sialkot (USKT) inked MoU with Sialkot Medical Complex (SMC)

16 minutes ago
 PM pays tribute to Quadi-e-Azam on his 148th birth ..

PM pays tribute to Quadi-e-Azam on his 148th birthday

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan