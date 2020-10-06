UrduPoint.com
PPP Becomes Party In Case Against Cynthia's Repatriation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:06 PM

PPP becomes party in case against Cynthia's repatriation

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday accepted the petition of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to become a party in a case moved by American blogger Cynthia Dawn Ritchie against her possible repatriation on expiry of her visa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday accepted the petition of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to become a party in a case moved by American blogger Cynthia Dawn Ritchie against her possible repatriation on expiry of her visa.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing and subsequently accepted the the petition.

The court served the notice to the PPP leader Chaudhary Iftikhar and ordered to submit the comments till the next date of hearing.

The petitioner had adopted the stance that the American citizen could not stay in Pakistan after expiry of her visa in accordance of the national and international laws.

He alleged that the American citizen had hide facts in her petition and prayed the court to allow him to become a party in the case.

The court accepted the petition and adjourned the hearing of the case.

