UrduPoint.com

PPP Behind Marginalized Communities To Protect Their Rights: Sherry Rehman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2022 | 09:20 PM

PPP behind marginalized communities to protect their rights: Sherry Rehman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman has said that PPP is always at the back of marginalized communities for the protection of their rights and it is making all-out efforts to protect them at all levels.

She said this while addressing a seminar titled 'Rights of Marginalized Communities- Issues and Challenges' on the occasion of Minorities Rights Day organized by Forum for Rights of Marginalized Communities at Arts Council of Pakistan here on Sunday.

She said that Non-Muslims were part of their manifesto. Sherry Rehman said that the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah had said that non-Muslims were free to go to their worship places in Pakistan. She said that making of law was vital and those would be enacted.

The minister said that women were more marginalized within the marginalized communities. She said that PPP did not welcome any sort of differences created on the basis of religion.

Sherry Rehman said that all Pakistanis were equal and their rights were same. She said that there were gaps, which must be filled.

While stressing the need for making aware people of climate change, she said that climate change occurred for a long period of time.

She said that almost 20 million people were alive on humanitarian aid, who were affected due to recent floods.

The federal minister said that Sindh was 80 percent affected due to the floods and 0.4 million women were still living in tents. She also appreciated philanthropists in the trying times.

While speaking on extremism, she said that dark clouds of extremism and hatred were hovering over the world.

She said that they would not allow fascism in the country.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Sindh education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah also addressed the seminar among others.

Earlier, school children presented tableaus.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Education Sherry Rehman Same Women Sunday All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

12 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

21 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

21 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

21 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.