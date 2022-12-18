PPP behind marginalized communities to protect their rights: Sherry Rehman

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman has said that PPP is always at the back of marginalized communities for the protection of their rights and it is making all-out efforts to protect them at all levels.

She said this while addressing a seminar titled 'Rights of Marginalized Communities- Issues and Challenges' on the occasion of Minorities Rights Day organized by Forum for Rights of Marginalized Communities at Arts Council of Pakistan here on Sunday.

She said that Non-Muslims were part of their manifesto. Sherry Rehman said that the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah had said that non-Muslims were free to go to their worship places in Pakistan. She said that making of law was vital and those would be enacted.

The minister said that women were more marginalized within the marginalized communities. She said that PPP did not welcome any sort of differences created on the basis of religion.

Sherry Rehman said that all Pakistanis were equal and their rights were same. She said that there were gaps, which must be filled.

While stressing the need for making aware people of climate change, she said that climate change occurred for a long period of time.

She said that almost 20 million people were alive on humanitarian aid, who were affected due to recent floods.

The federal minister said that Sindh was 80 percent affected due to the floods and 0.4 million women were still living in tents. She also appreciated philanthropists in the trying times.

While speaking on extremism, she said that dark clouds of extremism and hatred were hovering over the world.

She said that they would not allow fascism in the country.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Sindh education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah also addressed the seminar among others.

Earlier, school children presented tableaus.