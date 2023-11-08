PPP believe in religious harmony:Nisar Khuhro

The Provincial President of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, said on Wednesday that religious harmony is the philosophy of the PPP party

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Provincial President of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, said on Wednesday that religious harmony is the philosophy of the PPP party.

Nisar Khuhro, while talking to the media, said that the PPP’s belief in the supremacy of people and its philosophy is to respect everyone, irrespective of their gender and religion.

As per details, in connection with preparations for the celebration of Diwali, a major religious festival of the Hindu community, to be held on November 13 in Tharparkar by Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Nisar Khuhro, Jilani House Mirpurkhas,

Former Federal Minister Pir Aftab Hussain Shah Jilani, President of the PPP Mirpurkhas Division, organized a gathering for Nisar Khuhro and local leadership.

Information secretary of the People's Party Sindh Aaijz Dhamrah, divisional president of the People's Party Pir Aftab Shah Jilani, former provincial minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal, and Syed Sardar Shaha were present along with Nisar Khuhro.

He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expressing great joy to the Hindu community for joining the people of Thar in the joy of Diwali, while he addresses the rally.

APP/hms/378