PPP Believes Delay In Polls To Be Violation Of Constitution

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PPP believes delay in polls to be violation of Constitution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) reiterated its commitment on Saturday to employing all legal avenues to ensure timely conduct of upcoming elections.

Shazad Saeed Cheema, Secretary Information of PPP Central Punjab, alongside senior party figures Munawar Anjum and Faisal Mir, addressed the media and conveyed their stance here. Cheema emphatically underscored the party's demand for elections to be conducted on schedule, vehemently asserting that any delay would amount to a breach of the Constitution. He revealed that the PPP had deliberated the national landscape and the impending elections during the PPP's Central Executive Committee meeting, reaching consensus on adhering to the constitutional time-frame.

Highlighting the significance of the matter, Cheema pointed out that with no change in number of seats after delimitation of Constituencies would make census process meaningless.

He also highlighted the deepening economic crisis that continues to increase hardships of ordinary citizens.

In response to queries, Cheema disclosed that a PPP delegation is scheduled to meet the Election Commissioner on Tuesday to formally press for timely elections. Notably, Cheema refuted misinformation circulating on social media, confirming that Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan is still a member of the PPP Central Executive Committee.

Faisal Mir, another senior PPP leader, called upon Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to desist from advocating for election delay.

Concluding his statement, Mir articulated that Nawaz Sharif's support for the PPP for elections within the next 90 days is pivotal if he intends to make a comeback in the realm of national politics.

