PPP Believes In Democracy, Dialogue, Constitution: Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Pakistan People's Party Senior Leader and former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that the PPP is a democratic party which believes in dialogue, democracy and the Constitution

Talking to media along with PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza at Bilawal House here on Wednesday, he said that the PPP took decisions in its Central Executive Committee (CEC) after consultation.

He said that the PPP never took decisions solely, adding that it was part of a coalition government so the party always took all partners on board on national issues.

He stressed on dialogue and said that the PPP always supported discussion.

He said that during dialogue with the PTI leadership, the PTI was adamant that dialogue would continue if the national assembly was dissolved. Gilani said that the PPP told the PTI that they had made a blunder by dissolving the Punjab and KPK assemblies.

He said that political parties should not have militant wings, adding that the entire world was condemning the May 9 attacks on Army and public installations. He said that the PTI's own people were now condemning these incidents.

He said that the law would make its own way, adding that it would not be the decision of the PPP or the government that who would be minused and who would not.

Yusuf Raza said that whoever was coming to the party, was coming by his own will.

He said that meetings with friends were going on.

He said that a number of people from different parties came to here and met with the leadership of the party among them several people joined the party.

He said that several national and international issues remained under discussions in the meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Gilani said that the consultation was made with the party members from the South and Central Punjab.

To a question about the dialogue with the PTI, he said that both the sides were agreed on almost most of the issues but, when they returned after meeting with their chief, they once again, were adamant that elections should be held on May 14.

To another question, he said that the party would decide about joining the new members after looking into their background and past statements about the PPP.

More Stories From Pakistan

