PPP Believes In Democracy, Sacrificed For This Cause: Chief Minister Sindh

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is a democratic party and we believe in democracy which is evident from the fact that our leadership have sacrificed their lives for the cause of democracy.

This he said while talking to media just after attending Senior Management Course (SMC) graduation ceremony here on Friday at National Institute of Management (NIM), Karachi.

To a question, the Chief Minister said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was Shaheed and added that Shaheed Z.A. Bhutto had said in his speech that one Bhutto was alive in his personality and other Bhutto was living in admirers, workers and Pakistanis.

Addressing the out-going SMC graduates/officers, he said that this training had qualified them for the promotion to grade BS-20.

"You must follow the rule and regulations framed for the conduct of an officers," he said and added the law was very clear how an officer should demonstrate his conduct while serving with a government, with his superior, with his junior and with common men. "If you follow them you will be able to perform better," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the newly passing-out SMC officers and urged them to go out in the field with new spirit of service to the people of this province and the country, wherever they get their postings.

The Chief Minister also distributed degrees among the passing-out officers of SMC.

