PPP believes in dialogue: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said his party believed in the politics of dialogue and differences, but it never resorted to attacks on the state-run institutions.

Addressing a press conference here, Faisal Kundi said that if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disrespected the state institutions, and abstained from appearing before them then how these institutions would restore their prestige? Kundi urged the Federal and provincial governments to avoid arresting the women of PTI leadership and the party.

He questioned the PTI top leaders that why they had hidden themselves as they used to make big claims of rendering sacrifices for their political cause.

"Many PTI politicians are contacting us to join Pakistan People's Party (PPP)," he claimed.

He refused that PPP leadership would not take such violent-minded politicians into the party.

He criticized the dual standards of justice and said," People do not respect such decisions.""If PTI had taken the negotiations with the government seriously, the incident of May 9 would not have happened," Kundi said.