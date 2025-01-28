Open Menu

PPP Believes In Independence Of Institutions, Media; Says Governor Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM

PPP believes in independence of institutions, media; says governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) believes in stability of the state institutions, complete independence of judiciary and the media.

Speaking with the senior PPP leaders during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said the PPP has always made sacrifices for the democracy and freedom of the press, and will continue to raise its voice against any injustice.

Senior leaders Imtiaz Safdar, Azizur Rehman Chan, Naveed Cheema, Abrar Hussain Shah, Rai Waqas, Allama Yousuf Awan, Edwin Sahutra and others called on governor Punjab.

The Punjab Governor said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will soon visit Lahore and meet party workers and leaders, adding that PPP will regain its lost position and political power in Punjab.

Punjab Governor claimed PPP is rapidly gaining popularity throughout Pakistan, including Punjab.

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony a ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at MBRSG

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon Presiden ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO

2 hours ago
 DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

2 hours ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

3 hours ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

3 hours ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

3 hours ago
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

3 hours ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

4 hours ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

4 hours ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan