PPP Believes In Independence Of Institutions, Media; Says Governor Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) believes in stability of the state institutions, complete independence of judiciary and the media.
Speaking with the senior PPP leaders during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said the PPP has always made sacrifices for the democracy and freedom of the press, and will continue to raise its voice against any injustice.
Senior leaders Imtiaz Safdar, Azizur Rehman Chan, Naveed Cheema, Abrar Hussain Shah, Rai Waqas, Allama Yousuf Awan, Edwin Sahutra and others called on governor Punjab.
The Punjab Governor said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will soon visit Lahore and meet party workers and leaders, adding that PPP will regain its lost position and political power in Punjab.
Punjab Governor claimed PPP is rapidly gaining popularity throughout Pakistan, including Punjab.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at MBRSG
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO
DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028
Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..
MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Quetta Administration committed to provide relief to masses, curb price hike and hoarding6 minutes ago
-
PPP believes in independence of institutions, media; says governor Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Police arrests cattle thief, recover Buffaloe7 minutes ago
-
.7 minutes ago
-
Arslan inspects cleanliness situation7 minutes ago
-
'Cascading Trainings' workshop inaugurated at FJWU7 minutes ago
-
Defence car accident: ATC reserves verdict on plea for removal of ATA sections7 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns hearing of Qamar honey-trap case till Feb 47 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb for climate financing to combat vulnerabilities posed by climate change17 minutes ago
-
Consultative meeting of Technical Working Group on AMR Surveillance Strategy held17 minutes ago
-
Bookshelves to be installed in Green Buses: Commissioner17 minutes ago
-
Weapons surrender crucial for permanent peace in Kurram: KP CS17 minutes ago