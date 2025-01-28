PPP believes in independence of institutions, media; says governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) believes in stability of the state institutions, complete independence of judiciary and the media.

Speaking with the senior PPP leaders during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said the PPP has always made sacrifices for the democracy and freedom of the press, and will continue to raise its voice against any injustice.

Senior leaders Imtiaz Safdar, Azizur Rehman Chan, Naveed Cheema, Abrar Hussain Shah, Rai Waqas, Allama Yousuf Awan, Edwin Sahutra and others called on governor Punjab.

The Punjab Governor said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will soon visit Lahore and meet party workers and leaders, adding that PPP will regain its lost position and political power in Punjab.

Punjab Governor claimed PPP is rapidly gaining popularity throughout Pakistan, including Punjab.