PPP believes in politics of principle: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday highlighted the party's commitment to principles and service rather than seeking votes based on community or division.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized the importance of political ethics and criticized the transformation of politics into mere rivalries.

He highlighted that throughout his election campaign, he refrained from criticizing any political party or opponent, adhering to "Bhutto's values.

Expressing concern over the prevalent trend of transforming politics into rivalries, Kaira emphasized the detrimental impact on Pakistan's political culture.

He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the current situation, attributing it to their own actions and misdeeds.

Predicting the electoral outcome, Kaira suggested that no party would secure a clear majority.

He asserted that if needed, the PPP, with its experience in running coalition governments, would be well-equipped to handle such a scenario.