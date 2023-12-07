Open Menu

Published December 07, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said his party believed in the politics of public welfare and prosperity of Pakistan

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said his party believed in the politics of public welfare and prosperity of Pakistan.

Like PPP's founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he viewed the people the real master of the country and that was why the party had the agenda based on public welfare, he said while addressing a workers convention.

He urged the people to reject all those political elements in the upcoming general elections who were doing politics of victimization and egoism.

Bilawal said economic prosperity could be achieved by financially empowering farmers, labourers and the underprivileged. The challenges of socio-economic imbalances could be addressed only with economic progress, he added.

He said the issue of price hike could be overcome if prudent economic and fiscal policies were designed in such a way that made it possible for the farmers and labourers to get full reward for their hard work.

He had no political rival, rather his fight was against price hike, inflation, poverty and unemployment that adversely affected the common man, the PPP leader remarked.

Bilawal said if voted to power, the PPP government in its five-year tenure would double the salaries of employees and wages of labourers, and would take steps to increase the farmers’ income twofold.

He reiterated that his maternal father and mother had sacrificed their lives but never compromised on the rights of masses and democratic principles, adding that he would follow their footsteps.

He urged people to support his party in the elections for taking the country out of the crises

More Stories From Pakistan