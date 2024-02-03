PPP believes in politics of public welfare: Chan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate for NA-82 Nadeem Afzal Chan on Saturday said his party believed in the politics of public welfare and prosperity of Pakistan.

Addressing a meeting of party workers at the party office, he said the people were the real master of the country and that was why the party had the agenda based on their welfare.

He urged people to reject all political elements in the upcoming general elections who were doing politics of victimization and egoism. He said economic prosperity could be achieved by financially empowering farmers, labourers and the underprivileged.

Chan said if people voted the PPP to power, the government in its five-year tenure would double the salaries of employees and wages of labourers, and take steps to increase the farmers’ income twofold.

He reiterated that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had sacrificed their lives but never compromised on the rights of the masses and democratic principles.

He urged people to support his party in the elections for taking the country out of crisis.