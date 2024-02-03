Open Menu

PPP Believes In Politics Of Public Welfare: Chan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM

PPP believes in politics of public welfare: Chan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate for NA-82 Nadeem Afzal Chan on Saturday said his party believed in the politics of public welfare and prosperity of Pakistan.

Addressing a meeting of party workers at the party office, he said the people were the real master of the country and that was why the party had the agenda based on their welfare.

He urged people to reject all political elements in the upcoming general elections who were doing politics of victimization and egoism. He said economic prosperity could be achieved by financially empowering farmers, labourers and the underprivileged.

Chan said if people voted the PPP to power, the government in its five-year tenure would double the salaries of employees and wages of labourers, and take steps to increase the farmers’ income twofold.

He reiterated that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had sacrificed their lives but never compromised on the rights of the masses and democratic principles.

He urged people to support his party in the elections for taking the country out of crisis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-82

Recent Stories

Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent fo ..

Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent for three years

1 hour ago
 ECP completes all arrangements for general electio ..

ECP completes all arrangements for general elections

2 hours ago
 Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bush ..

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over inva ..

Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed

15 hours ago
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..

15 hours ago
 Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of kil ..

Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist

15 hours ago
 Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

15 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..

15 hours ago
 NCSW seminar demands women's political participati ..

NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections

15 hours ago
 Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan