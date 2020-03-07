PPP believes in protection of rights of women : Sindh Info Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Saturday said that Pakistan People's Party always believed in freedom of expression and protection of the rights of women

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Saturday said that Pakistan People's Party always believed in freedom of expression and protection of the rights of women.

He said this while addressing a seminar organized by Pakistan Council of Media Women on "Recent Recession in Media and venues for Female Journalists" held at Scout Auditorium near Arts Council Karachi.

The Minister said that when he talked about the protection of the rights of the women in the society it always included the rights of the women associated with the profession of journalism.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that as and when he got the portfolio of Information Ministry he not only got the first hand knowledge of the problems being faced by the journalists but also starting addressing their grievances whatsoever they were immediately.

He said that the Sindh government was fully aware of the problems being faced by the women journalists.

Syed Nasir Hussain assured his full support to the women journalists and told them that the government would do whatever possible for the women working in the profession of journalism.

The Minister said that the government would also arrange the training of the women journalists.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government would provide fool proof security to the participants of the Women March.

He said that discrimination against women was intolerable.

Responding to a question, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that he felt extremely sad over the loss of innocent lives in the recent incident of building collapse in Golimar - Karachi.

The Minister said that the debris of the collapsed building was being removed and the Sindh Chief Minister had also constituted a committee in this regard to ascertain the facts that what actually led to the tragic incident.

He said that no stone would be left unturned to bring to book the culprits involved the tragic incident.

Responding to another question, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Sindh Building Control Authority was constantly issuing notices to the owners of the building which were in dilapidated condition.

The Minister also mentioned that separate courts were being set up for looking into the affairs related to Sindh Building Control Authority.