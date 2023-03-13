UrduPoint.com

PPP Believes In Solving Issues Of People: Provincial Minister For Information, Transport And Mass Transit Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 08:42 PM

PPP believes in solving issues of people: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon

Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that Pakistan People's Party was a democratic party and being a party of the masses, it believes in solving people's problems at their doorsteps

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that Pakistan People's Party was a democratic party and being a party of the masses, it believes in solving people's problems at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while meeting the people of his constituency at his residence Rawal House Tando Jam.

The minister said that he was in close contact with the people of the the constituency for the timely solution of their problems and steps are being taken to solve their issues and complaints in a timely manner.

He further said that the government of Sindh was taking effective measures to provide relief to the people and bring inflation under control.

He said that apart from organizing "Bachat Bazaars" before Ramazan, price control committees will be formed so that the poor people can be benefited.

He asked the administrator HMC to make better sanitation arrangements and fix street lights and solve other issues before Ramazan so that the breadwinners do not face any kind of problem during the holy month.

Sharjeel Memon met the people of the constituency individually, listened to their problems and issued directives to the concerned authorities to solve their problems.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Poor Price Tando Jam From Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah, Cuba discuss commercial ties

Fujairah, Cuba discuss commercial ties

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs witnesses 22.3% growth in completed ..

Dubai Customs witnesses 22.3% growth in completed refund claims to 1.2 million i ..

36 minutes ago
 4th edition of GOTECH conference begins in Dubai

4th edition of GOTECH conference begins in Dubai

1 hour ago
 UK Prime Minister Rules Out Return of Parthenon Ma ..

UK Prime Minister Rules Out Return of Parthenon Marble Sculptures to Greece

26 minutes ago
 Oman CG terms Karachi Games as great opportunity f ..

Oman CG terms Karachi Games as great opportunity for new athletes

26 minutes ago
 PNS NASR carrying relief assistance reaches Syria

PNS NASR carrying relief assistance reaches Syria

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.