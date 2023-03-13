PPP believes in solving issues of people: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon

Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that Pakistan People's Party was a democratic party and being a party of the masses, it believes in solving people's problems at their doorsteps

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that Pakistan People's Party was a democratic party and being a party of the masses, it believes in solving people's problems at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while meeting the people of his constituency at his residence Rawal House Tando Jam.

The minister said that he was in close contact with the people of the the constituency for the timely solution of their problems and steps are being taken to solve their issues and complaints in a timely manner.

He further said that the government of Sindh was taking effective measures to provide relief to the people and bring inflation under control.

He said that apart from organizing "Bachat Bazaars" before Ramazan, price control committees will be formed so that the poor people can be benefited.

He asked the administrator HMC to make better sanitation arrangements and fix street lights and solve other issues before Ramazan so that the breadwinners do not face any kind of problem during the holy month.

Sharjeel Memon met the people of the constituency individually, listened to their problems and issued directives to the concerned authorities to solve their problems.