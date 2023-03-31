UrduPoint.com

PPP Believes In Supremacy Of Constitution, Law, Parliament: Mahjabeen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 06:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Focal Person Workers Welfare board Schools and Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Women's Wing Mahjabeen Khalid Jamali on Friday said that PPP believed in the supremacy of the Constitution, law and the Parliament and would not allow anybody to make conspiracy against the country.

In her statement issued here, she said that there was nothing but lies, fraud and accusations at the feet of Imran Niazi saying that PTI wanted to destabilize the country with the support of global forces and it would get nothing but failure in this regard.

Mahjabeen Khalid Jamali said that Imran Niazi's politics has died after which he has now resorted to blackmailing and continuously PTI was engaged in anti-national conspiracies.

She said that the PPP had always raised its voice for the rights of the people. The leaders of PPP sacrificed their lives but never compromised on the principles, she said and added, this is why today the PPP is the largest political party in the country.

She said that the PPP would achieve great success in the upcoming general elections as well.

She said that under a well-thought-out plan, a constitutional crisis was being created in Pakistan, of which non-political forces could take advantage. We will fully resist such moves, she added.

