PPP Believes In Supremacy Of Law, Respect Judiciary: Latif Khosa

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 11:10 AM

PPP believes in supremacy of law, respect judiciary: Latif Khosa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's senior leader Sardar Latif Khan Khosa on Monday said that PPP always respects the judiciary and believes in the supremacy of law.

Talking to a private news channel he said, "PPP had always presented their workers and its leadership for accountability and never afraid of any kind of accountability".

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto rendered great sacrifices for the supremacy of democracy in the country, he said.

He said PPP would never support CJP's resignation and support joint opinion in the best interest.

He said a strong federation could only be formed by strengthening the parliament and all other state institutions.

More Stories From Pakistan

