'PPP Believes In Supremacy Of Parliament '

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed has said the PPP is ready to contest elections and the party would win the polls with a thumping majority.

He added that political and financial stability was not possible without understanding among constitutional institutions.

He said this in a meeting with Faisal Mukhtar, son of former defence minister Ahmad Mukhtar, at the PPP secretariat here on Thursday.

He said non-political elements could get advantage of the constitutional crisis, adding thatthe PPP believed in supremacy of parliament and the constitution.

