UrduPoint.com

PPP Believes In Supremacy Of The Parliament: Focal Person Workers Welfare Board School Mahjabeen Khalid Jamali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 11:28 PM

PPP believes in supremacy of the Parliament: Focal Person Workers Welfare Board School Mahjabeen Khalid Jamali

Vice President of Pakistan People's Party Balochistan Women's Wing and Focal Person Workers Welfare Board School Mahjabeen Khalid Jamali has said that PPP believes in the supremacy of the Parliament and will not allow any conspiracy against the country and the Parliament.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Vice President of Pakistan People's Party Balochistan Women's Wing and Focal Person Workers Welfare board school Mahjabeen Khalid Jamali has said that PPP believes in the supremacy of the Parliament and will not allow any conspiracy against the country and the Parliament.

Talking to a delegation, who called on her on Wednesday, she said politics of "Imran Niazi is dead after which they have stooped low to blackmailing and PTI is constantly engaged in anti-national conspiracies".

"Pakistan People's Party has always raised its voice for the rights of the people," she said, adding this was the reason why today the People's Party had become the largest political party in the country.

PPP leader further said the overwhelming victory of the party's candidates in the local elections in Sindh and Balochistan was the evidence that PPP was the voice of the people.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Dead Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf President Of Pakistan Parliament Women Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Jacqueline Fernandez moves court to seek permissio ..

Jacqueline Fernandez moves court to seek permission to travel abroad

28 minutes ago
 UAE leadership’s vision to empower women ensured ..

UAE leadership’s vision to empower women ensured women are equal participants ..

30 minutes ago
 Two Stabbed to Death in Train Knife Attack in Nort ..

Two Stabbed to Death in Train Knife Attack in Northern Germany - Authorities

2 minutes ago
 Canada central bank raises key interest rate to 4. ..

Canada central bank raises key interest rate to 4.5%

33 seconds ago
 Spurs sign Danjuma on loan from Villarreal

Spurs sign Danjuma on loan from Villarreal

2 minutes ago
 Norway Ready to Deliver Tanks to Ukraine - Defense ..

Norway Ready to Deliver Tanks to Ukraine - Defense Minister

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.