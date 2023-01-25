PPP believes in supremacy of the Parliament: Focal Person Workers Welfare Board School Mahjabeen Khalid Jamali

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Vice President of Pakistan People's Party Balochistan Women's Wing and Focal Person Workers Welfare board school Mahjabeen Khalid Jamali has said that PPP believes in the supremacy of the Parliament and will not allow any conspiracy against the country and the Parliament.

Talking to a delegation, who called on her on Wednesday, she said politics of "Imran Niazi is dead after which they have stooped low to blackmailing and PTI is constantly engaged in anti-national conspiracies".

"Pakistan People's Party has always raised its voice for the rights of the people," she said, adding this was the reason why today the People's Party had become the largest political party in the country.

PPP leader further said the overwhelming victory of the party's candidates in the local elections in Sindh and Balochistan was the evidence that PPP was the voice of the people.