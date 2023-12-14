PPP believes in transition of power to put country in right direction: Bachal Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Ex Advisor to CM Sindh, Advocate Syed Bachal Shah has said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) would win the general elections in the country.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said that PPP believed in democracy and smooth transition of power to put the country in the right direction of development and prosperity.

Syed Bachal Shah, who is also Divisional President of PPP Sukkur division, recounted the contributions made by the PPP and stated that we came up with the world’s biggest project in terms of constructing the houses.

He praised former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and said that he had raised the voice for rehabilitation.

To a question, Advocate Syed Bachal Shah said that the news of PPP’s victory would come from every nook and corner of the country during the general elections.

In Sindh, he said the by-elections were a trailer, the PPP will emerge victorious in the general polls.

He said that except PPP, no other political party was serious for the elections to be held in the country.

He said that the PPP had become stronger and more stable than before, which was evident from the votes of the entire local and by-elections held in Sindh.