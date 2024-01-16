PPP Believes In Transparent Elections, Sanctity Of Vote: Shazia Marri
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Shazia Marri Tuesday said that elections are part of democracy and PPP truly believed in the transparency of elections and the sanctity of public votes for the betterment of the country.
Talking to a Private news channel, she said that equal opportunities to all political parties and every party had full right
to participate in the elections, adding, polls would have no credibility if one party was kept away from the electoral
process in the country.
She expressed the hope that the poll organizing authority would conduct general elections on time as promised, adding
that a level playing field for all political parties in the run-up to the general elections will ensure a free, fair and
transparent electoral exercise.
She also criticized PML-N's ill economic policies in the past and held them responsible for current inflation and other
economic woes.
Shazia Marri said that her party leadership always stands for democracy and wants to ensure the economic stability of
the country.
Recent Stories
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs
VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop
No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Training workshop held for police investigation officers2 minutes ago
-
56 candidates to contest in General Elections from district Haripur2 minutes ago
-
Two suspects held2 minutes ago
-
346 candidates to contest elections on five NA, 13 PK seats from Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
HRW exactly verifies abuses of human rights in IIOJK: Ali Raza Syed12 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani to attend NAM, Third South summits in Uganda from Jan 1752 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested52 minutes ago
-
Shabbir Shah urges youth to save Kashmiris’ sacrifices for freedom1 hour ago
-
Early detection, adopting healthy lifestyles can control 'diabetic disease': Expert2 hours ago
-
2 killed, several injured in accident2 hours ago
-
APHC urges youth to save Kashmiris’ sacrifices for freedom2 hours ago
-
Govt announce reduction of Rs 8 in petrol price12 hours ago