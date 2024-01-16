Open Menu

PPP Believes In Transparent Elections, Sanctity Of Vote: Shazia Marri

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 12:20 PM

PPP believes in transparent elections, sanctity of vote: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Shazia Marri Tuesday said that elections are part of democracy and PPP truly believed in the transparency of elections and the sanctity of public votes for the betterment of the country.

Talking to a Private news channel, she said that equal opportunities to all political parties and every party had full right

to participate in the elections, adding, polls would have no credibility if one party was kept away from the electoral

process in the country.

She expressed the hope that the poll organizing authority would conduct general elections on time as promised, adding

that a level playing field for all political parties in the run-up to the general elections will ensure a free, fair and

transparent electoral exercise.

She also criticized PML-N's ill economic policies in the past and held them responsible for current inflation and other

economic woes.

Shazia Marri said that her party leadership always stands for democracy and wants to ensure the economic stability of

the country.

