PPP board finalizes candidates for Senate polls

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) board on Friday finalized the party candidates for Senate elections 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) board on Friday finalized the party candidates for Senate elections 2021.

According to a PPP press release, the party candidates from Sindh are Jam Mehtab Dehar, Taj Haider, Saleem Mandviwala, Sherry Rehman, Shahdat Awan, and from Punjab General Azeem ul Haq Minhas.

Farooq Naek, Shahdat Awan and Karim Khawaja will contest elections on technocrat seats, and Palwashah Khan and Khairul-Nisa Mughal for woman seats with Rukhsana Shah covering candidate.

The PPP proposed Farhatullah Babr and Yousuf Raza Gillani as joint candidates ofPakistan Democratic Movement for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad seats respectively.