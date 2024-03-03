PPP calls for political unity, consensus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) In a bid for political stability, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) urges unity across party lines as Asif Ali Zardari prepares for presidency.

In a joint statement issued by PPP leaders Usman Malik and Rao Khalid on Sunday, the importance of cooperation among political parties was emphasised to uphold constitutional values and parliamentary supremacy.

The PPP leaders asserted the party's commitment to consensus-building, citing its adherence to constitutional knowledge, law, and democracy. As the government formation nears completion, the PPP anticipates Zardari's presidency with a significant majority on March 9.

The PPP leaders vowed to lead the charge for consensus and stability in Pakistan's political landscape.