PPP Calls For Sending Delegations To Apprise World On Latest Situation Of IoK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 09:09 PM

PPP calls for sending delegations to apprise world on latest situation of IoK

President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira Friday urged the government to send parliamentarians' delegations to various capitals of the world to apprise about the latest situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira Friday urged the government to send parliamentarians' delegations to various capitals of the world to apprise about the latest situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, "It should have been much better if the government has sent parliamentarians' delegations to various capitals of the world to apprise about miseries of Kashmirs in the last 13 days due to curfew." He said that Pakistan Peoples Party will activate its overseas party members to create awareness in the country where they live about the Indian forces human rights violations and atrocities against innocent Kashmiris. "We will raise the Kashmir issue at each and every forum," he added.

He also asked the political parties to send delegations on their own to the world for highlighting the Kashmir issue. "Political parties should not wait for the government, they should send the delegations across the world for highlighting sufferings of Kashmiris in IoK as Kashmir belonged to the whole nation," he added.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party stand with the people of Kashmir and will render all kind of sacrifices for their liberation from the occupation forces. He expressed the hope that unprecedented sacrifices made by the Kashmiris will bear fruit.

Qamar Zaman Kaira also condemned blast in Quetta and asked the government to take effective steps to eliminate current wave of terrorist activities in the province.

He also strongly condemned Indian forces firing on Line of Control (loC) and said it was an attempt to divert the attention of world from the current situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that Pakistani armed forces were vigilant and had the right to retaliate with full force to any external aggression.

He also appreciated China for supporting Pakistan's stance on Kashmir and said "China always stood with Pakistan in a difficult time."To a question, he said PPP was ready to extend cooperation to the government on national issues.

