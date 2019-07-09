PPP calls for withdrawing decision of cancellation of standing committees meeting

PPP while calling for withdrawal of decision on cancellation of standing committees meetings by speaker has said speaker National Assembly (NA) has become slave to the orders of Prime Minister (PM)

Production orders are behind the step for non convening the standing committees meetings. Speaker is helpless before the undemocratic attitude of the government. But opposition will put up stiff resistance.Committee member Shazia Marri has said parliamentary committees are key components of legislation.

Efforts are under way to run the parliament on undemocratic basis. If committee meetings are not held then they will become dysfunctional.Information secretary PPP Dr Nafeesa Shah said selected PM is scared of parliament.

Therefore, speaker is asked to go for undemocratic steps, she added.E nds/OnlineRT/TR/ZK------------------------------------Quetta Custom officer succumbs to injuries in suspected attack by smugglersIslamabad, JULY 09 (Online) Deputy Collector Customs Quetta Dr Abdul Quddus Sheikh, who was severely beaten up by suspected smugglers for foiling smuggling bid of tiles last night, passed away on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Karachi.

Dr Sheikh was attacked at Gahi Khan Chowk when he was returning home after seizing smuggled goods during an operation in the Kolpur area of Quetta.According to customs officials, unidentified men had stopped his car at gunpoint, beat him up severely and fled away at the place.

They had said that action against the attackers had been initiated after registration of an FIR as they had challenged the writ of the state.Pakistan Custom officers association has condemned the incident and demanded of provincial government to immediately arrest the accused.Police have arrested three accused in connection with the incident, police sources said.