UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Calls For Withdrawing Decision Of Cancellation Of Standing Committees Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:44 PM

PPP calls for withdrawing decision of cancellation of standing committees meeting

PPP while calling for withdrawal of decision on cancellation of standing committees meetings by speaker has said speaker National Assembly (NA) has become slave to the orders of Prime Minister (PM)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) PPP while calling for withdrawal of decision on cancellation of standing committees meetings by speaker has said speaker National Assembly (NA) has become slave to the orders of Prime Minister (PM).PPP has further said standing committees are brain of parliament.

Production orders are behind the step for non convening the standing committees meetings. Speaker is helpless before the undemocratic attitude of the government. But opposition will put up stiff resistance.Committee member Shazia Marri has said parliamentary committees are key components of legislation.

Efforts are under way to run the parliament on undemocratic basis. If committee meetings are not held then they will become dysfunctional.Information secretary PPP Dr Nafeesa Shah said selected PM is scared of parliament.

Therefore, speaker is asked to go for undemocratic steps, she added.E nds/OnlineRT/TR/ZK------------------------------------Quetta Custom officer succumbs to injuries in suspected attack by smugglersIslamabad, JULY 09 (Online) Deputy Collector Customs Quetta Dr Abdul Quddus Sheikh, who was severely beaten up by suspected smugglers for foiling smuggling bid of tiles last night, passed away on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Karachi.

Dr Sheikh was attacked at Gahi Khan Chowk when he was returning home after seizing smuggled goods during an operation in the Kolpur area of Quetta.According to customs officials, unidentified men had stopped his car at gunpoint, beat him up severely and fled away at the place.

They had said that action against the attackers had been initiated after registration of an FIR as they had challenged the writ of the state.Pakistan Custom officers association has condemned the incident and demanded of provincial government to immediately arrest the accused.Police have arrested three accused in connection with the incident, police sources said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Attack National Assembly Prime Minister Quetta Police Parliament Car July FIR Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi visits Cairo Biennale

1 minute ago

Resolution submitted to award ‘Medal of Democrac ..

6 minutes ago

NEC calls on individuals to hold off campaigning u ..

16 minutes ago

Police raid hotel in Lahore, make women's videos

21 minutes ago

Shoukat Yousafzai assures to resolve issues of Phy ..

1 minute ago

France to impose green tax on plane tickets

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.