PPP Can Steer Country Out Of Prevailing Crisis: Bilawal Bhutto
January 28, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Sunday claimed that only his party (PPP) could steer the county out of the prevailing crisis, as it has a very clear manifesto for the people’s welfare.
Addressing a public gathering at Liaquat Bagh, the PPP Chairman said that his party had given a 10-point agenda for ensuring public welfare and betterment after coming into power.
The PPP is the only political party that could help the country emerge from the economic, societal and security crisis, he said adding, the society is plagued with the politics of hatred and division, and the PPP is the only party that aims to bury it forever.
“Shaheed Quaid-e-Awam gave us the slogan of ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan’, which was extended by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in her last campaign,” he said and claimed that PPP would follow the vision and mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.
“The PPP resolves to establish a ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’ to help unify the country so that we could progress and prosper,” he said.
Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP is the only party that could take everyone along for the sake of the nation.
