Open Menu

PPP Can Steer Country Out Of Prevailing Crisis: Bilawal Bhutto

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 10:20 PM

PPP can steer country out of prevailing crisis: Bilawal Bhutto

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Sunday claimed that only his party (PPP) could steer the county out of the prevailing crisis, as it has a very clear manifesto for the people’s welfare.

Addressing a public gathering at Liaquat Bagh, the PPP Chairman said that his party had given a 10-point agenda for ensuring public welfare and betterment after coming into power.

The PPP is the only political party that could help the country emerge from the economic, societal and security crisis, he said adding, the society is plagued with the politics of hatred and division, and the PPP is the only party that aims to bury it forever.

“Shaheed Quaid-e-Awam gave us the slogan of ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan’, which was extended by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in her last campaign,” he said and claimed that PPP would follow the vision and mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

“The PPP resolves to establish a ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’ to help unify the country so that we could progress and prosper,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP is the only party that could take everyone along for the sake of the nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Progress Bagh Sunday From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

14 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

23 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

23 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

23 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

24 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

24 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

1 day ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

1 day ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

1 day ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

1 day ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan