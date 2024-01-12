PPP Candidate Aajiz Dhamrah Formally Launched Election Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 09:36 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate for PS-64, Mukhtiar Ahmed alias Aajiz Dhamrah Friday formally launched his election campaign for the upcoming 2024 general elections by paying a visit to the Qadam Gah of Mola Ali (A.S) and shrine of Syed Abdul Wahab Shah Jilani
On this occasion, he appealed to the people to vote for the candidates of the PPP in the upcoming general elections so that we can serve the people as much as possible. He stated that he is familiar with the issues faced by Urdu-speaking brothers and, upon coming into power, he will make every effort to address these problems.
He mentioned that the Pakistan Peoples Party has consistently provided untainted public service, the politics of hatred and hooliganism have ended, and now only the one who will be voted by the people will win in the general elections. He said that no one will be allowed to cheat on the public mandate and on February 8, PPP will surprise all over the country including Sindh.
