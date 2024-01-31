Former Home Minister of Sindh and PPP candidate of Provincial Assembly PS-12 Sohail Anwar Syal has said in a press conference at Larkana Press Club that the Pakistan Peoples Party is the only party that demanded the general elections after Assembly desolation

Larkana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Former Home Minister of Sindh and PPP candidate of Provincial Assembly PS-12 Sohail Anwar Syal has said in a press conference at Larkana Press Club that the Pakistan Peoples Party is the only party that demanded the general elections after Assembly desolation.

He said major natural calamities in the country came in the form of Corona, rain, and flood, but the Sindh government did not leave support, and help the poor people while Sindh is the only province of Pakistan, which has built houses for rainy and flood victims.

In response to a question, he said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave awareness to the people of the country, under the awareness which the people are asking the elected representatives today and we are bound to answer the people's questions, while we believe that within Sindh Some development works have not been done, the reason being that after the corona, there was a situation of rains and floods, due to which the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the former provincial government, allocated various funds to help the people in ration, housing and health.

Expenditures of other ministries were utilized on facilities, while the roads and drainage system of Sindh were destroyed in the flood situation after the rains, which were also rebuilt by the previous provincial government of Sindh.

He said come and see here, big health institutions have been established, after which there will be meaning. Answering a question, Sohail Anwar Siyal said that whoever is involved in the May 9 incident should be punished, why not the founder of PTI, because this is a matter of security and survival of the country, but the innocent workers.

They should be freed from the case. He said that alliances have been formed against PPP in every election, but we do not care about these alliances, while our position in PS 12 is very strong.

He further said that our demand is that the army should be deployed at PS 12 of the Provincial Assembly on the election day so that tomorrow the opposition candidates will not say that we have been rigged.