PPP candidate for Mayor Peshawar hopeful of victory in LG polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate for Mayor Peshawar elections Arbab Zirk Khan Tuesday said PPP would emerge victorious in the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing public gatherings here, he said that PPP is the symbol of development, struggle and welfare of poor people, adding that the party would resolve the issues of masses after coming to power in the local government.

Expressing hope of his victory in the poll for Mayor Peshawar position, he assured to resolve the longstanding issues of the provincial capital, adding the youth is future of this country and they would change its fate.