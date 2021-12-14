UrduPoint.com

PPP Candidate For Mayor Peshawar Hopeful Of Victory In LG Polls

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:04 PM

PPP candidate for Mayor Peshawar hopeful of victory in LG polls

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate for Mayor Peshawar elections Arbab Zirk Khan Tuesday said PPP would emerge victorious in the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate for Mayor Peshawar elections Arbab Zirk Khan Tuesday said PPP would emerge victorious in the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing public gatherings here, he said that PPP is the symbol of development, struggle and welfare of poor people, adding that the party would resolve the issues of masses after coming to power in the local government.

Expressing hope of his victory in the poll for Mayor Peshawar position, he assured to resolve the longstanding issues of the provincial capital, adding the youth is future of this country and they would change its fate.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates in climate change seminar

11 minutes ago
 NPO conducts awareness session on launching Produc ..

NPO conducts awareness session on launching Productivity Movement at MCCI

20 seconds ago
 Australian Deputy Prime Minister Questions Assange ..

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Questions Assange Extradition Ruling

22 seconds ago
 KP CM terms peaceful holding of LB polls as govt's ..

KP CM terms peaceful holding of LB polls as govt's prime responsibility

23 seconds ago
 NACTA drafts NCVEP 2021 after consultation with st ..

NACTA drafts NCVEP 2021 after consultation with stakeholders

25 seconds ago
 RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Re ..

RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Republic

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.