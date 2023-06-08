PPP candidate leads in LA-15 Bagh by-poll

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Zia Ul Qamar Thursday led LA -5 Bagh II by-elections by securing 13,889 votes, according to unofficial results of 105 out of total 189 polling stations

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Zia Ul Qamar Thursday led LA -5 Bagh II by-elections by securing 13,889 votes, according to unofficial results of 105 out of total 189 polling stations.

The seat had fallen vacant due to disqualification of former Azad Jammu & Kashmir prime pinister Sardar Tanveer Iliyas Khan.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's candidate Raja Mushtaq Minhas trailed behind with 12,032 votes and Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf's candidates managed only 3,000 votes from 105 polling stations.

Official results would be announced after receipt of results from the returning officers, the AJK election Commission said.

The polling, which started at b a.m., continued peacefully till 5 p.m., except a few minor incidents, an official said. A person was reportedly injured during a quarrel between two groups outside a polling station, he added.