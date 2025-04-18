PPP Candidate Saba Talpur Wins NA-213 Umerkot By-election
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2025 | 01:21 PM
Unofficial results show PPP leader Saba Talpur won with huge margin against GDA-backed Lal Chand Malhi who has rejected them in Umerkot
UMERKOT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18, 2025) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) candidate Saba Talpur won by-election of NA-213, Umerkot, the unofficial results said on Friday.
The returning officer announced the results of the by-election.
According to the results issued by the Returning Officer, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate Saba Talpur secured victory with 161,934 votes in the NA-213 Umerkot by-election.
Independent candidate Lal Chand Malhi, who was backed by GDA and other opposition parites, came in second with 81,160 votes.
NA-213 Umerkot seat had fallen vacant following the death of PPP leader Nawab Yousuf Talpur.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari termed the victory in Umerkot's by-election as a result of party workers' hard work and announced celebrations in Hyderabad today.
On the other hand, independent candidate Lal Chand Malhi rejected the election results, staged a sit-in outside the District Returning Officer’s (DRO) office, and announced a strike for today.
