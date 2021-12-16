PPP candidate vows to address backwardness of the City

PPP candidate for the post of the Mayor of Peshawar, Arbab Zarak Khan has said that the purpose of his candidature is to address backwardness and deprivations of the people of provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :PPP candidate for the post of the Mayor of Peshawar, Arbab Zarak Khan has said that the purpose of his candidature is to address backwardness and deprivations of the people of provincial metropolis.

He was addressing an electoral meeting here at Lahori Ward here on Thursday.

He said that in the past the residents of the city were hoodwinked through hollow slogans and no one resolved their problems.

Arbab Zarak Khan said that they have served the people in past and do it in future too and will address the deprivations of all localities of the city without any discrimination. He said the popularity of PPP is growing with each passing day.

President PPP Peshawar city, Zulfikar Afghani, candidate for Neigbourhood Council No.32, Haji Mohammad Irshad, former nazim, Lahori Ward, Tariq Aziz and others also addressed the public meeting.