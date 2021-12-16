UrduPoint.com

PPP Candidate Vows To Address Backwardness Of The City

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 07:47 PM

PPP candidate vows to address backwardness of the City

PPP candidate for the post of the Mayor of Peshawar, Arbab Zarak Khan has said that the purpose of his candidature is to address backwardness and deprivations of the people of provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :PPP candidate for the post of the Mayor of Peshawar, Arbab Zarak Khan has said that the purpose of his candidature is to address backwardness and deprivations of the people of provincial metropolis.

He was addressing an electoral meeting here at Lahori Ward here on Thursday.

He said that in the past the residents of the city were hoodwinked through hollow slogans and no one resolved their problems.

Arbab Zarak Khan said that they have served the people in past and do it in future too and will address the deprivations of all localities of the city without any discrimination. He said the popularity of PPP is growing with each passing day.

President PPP Peshawar city, Zulfikar Afghani, candidate for Neigbourhood Council No.32, Haji Mohammad Irshad, former nazim, Lahori Ward, Tariq Aziz and others also addressed the public meeting.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Tariq Aziz Post All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

7 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

19 minutes ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

22 minutes ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

37 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.